KBC Group NV Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $221,369,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,211,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,134,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,041,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHLS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

