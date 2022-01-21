KBC Group NV Sells 5,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $105,866,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $75,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 112.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

