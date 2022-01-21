Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Korn Ferry worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

