Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,187 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

