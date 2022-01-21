Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI opened at $16.21 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $201.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

