Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Sanmina worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Sanmina by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sanmina by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Sanmina by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SANM. Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

