Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NYSE:HTA opened at $31.68 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

