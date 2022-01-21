KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) Insider John Edward Leach Purchases 12,500,000 Shares

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) insider John Edward Leach acquired 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £125,000 ($170,555.33).

KEFI Gold and Copper stock opened at GBX 0.76 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £19.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. KEFI Gold and Copper Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.32.

About KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

