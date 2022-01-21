Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €28.30 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ARL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.12 ($30.82).

ETR ARL opened at €28.66 ($32.57) on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 12 month high of €29.90 ($33.98). The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

