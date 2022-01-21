Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $234,980.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,209 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,509 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

