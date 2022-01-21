Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of KRYAY stock traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $126.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $120.43 and a 12 month high of $153.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.59.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

