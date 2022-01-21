Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Down 23.5% in December

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of KEQU traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 780. Kewaunee Scientific has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.72.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

