KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.58. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.23. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $74.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

