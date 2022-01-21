KeyCorp Comments on International Paper’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.20. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

