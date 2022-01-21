KeyCorp Comments on Qurate Retail, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Qurate Retail in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QRTEA. Citigroup cut their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.87. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

