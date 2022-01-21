KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,634,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,426 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of KeyCorp worth $35,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 179,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,791,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEY opened at $25.13 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $752,465. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

