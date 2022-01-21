KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for American Campus Communities in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

NYSE ACC opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 909.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 669,615 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $20,809,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth about $19,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

