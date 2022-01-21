KeyCorp Weighs in on International Paper’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for International Paper in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of IP opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $79,288,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 658.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

