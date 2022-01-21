Keystone Financial Group Has $7.32 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.11% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,974. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.171 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

