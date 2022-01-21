Keystone Financial Group Sells 8,168 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up 0.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.83. 4,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,281. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.