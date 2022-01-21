Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Kforce posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Kforce’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 180,177 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 571.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after acquiring an additional 498,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kforce by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,785 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 95,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,819. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Kforce has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.