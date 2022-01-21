King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

GEL opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genesis Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

