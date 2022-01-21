KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KKR. Argus boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.25.

NYSE:KKR opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $43,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

