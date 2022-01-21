KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 24.9% in December

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of KIO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.42. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

