Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives $23.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,890. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Knowles has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Knowles’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 446,726 shares of company stock worth $9,757,370. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,918 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 48,203.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 738,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 287,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,403,000 after purchasing an additional 196,725 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

