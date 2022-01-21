Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives $23.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Separately, Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
Shares of NYSE:KN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,890. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Knowles has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.81.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 446,726 shares of company stock worth $9,757,370. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,918 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 48,203.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 738,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 287,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,403,000 after purchasing an additional 196,725 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.