Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $122.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.77, but opened at $65.12. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kodiak Sciences shares last traded at $64.76, with a volume of 512 shares.

KOD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.43.

In related news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average of $94.18.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

