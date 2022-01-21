KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.39

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.39 and traded as high as C$10.59. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.59, with a volume of 2,423 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KPT. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.20.

The company has a market cap of C$103.72 million and a PE ratio of -15.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.39.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$391.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$378.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.472264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.78%.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

