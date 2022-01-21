Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $202,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $231,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 63,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 316,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 129,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

