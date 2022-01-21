Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LIFZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIFZF opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

