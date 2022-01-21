Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.00

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$168.00 and traded as low as C$153.27. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$154.00, with a volume of 2,955 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAS.A shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Lassonde Industries to a “hold” rating and set a C$179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$191.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$153.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$167.62.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.