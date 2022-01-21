LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LX. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 433.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 72.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 50.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

LX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 24,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,975. LexinFintech has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $626.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $460.75 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

