LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.44.

LX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LX traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. 24,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $626.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $460.75 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.