LHT Hits Market Cap of $103,425.92 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $103,425.92 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014762 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000782 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000086 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

