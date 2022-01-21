Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.61

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 15770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LICY. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth $1,543,000.

About Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.