Lido DAO Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.18 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $51.72 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00005148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00056901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.99 or 0.07364701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00061169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,928.49 or 0.99975928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00064535 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

