Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $240-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.11 million.

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

LLNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,759 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.