Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 16.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 65.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

LNC stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.53. 1,068,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

