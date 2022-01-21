Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $272.25

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €272.25 ($309.38) and traded as high as €289.10 ($328.52). Linde shares last traded at €287.35 ($326.53), with a volume of 402,325 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($363.64) price target on Linde in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) target price on Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($323.86) target price on Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) target price on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) target price on Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €289.41 ($328.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €294.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €272.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion and a PE ratio of 47.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

