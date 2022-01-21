Linear (LINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.87 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Linear has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market cap of $95.87 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049477 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006665 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,247,053,969 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

