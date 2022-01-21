Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.23 million and $838.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,601.46 or 0.99905618 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000140 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 749,271,544 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

