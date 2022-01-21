Litecoin Plus 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $72,835.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00094866 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,844.52 or 0.99815178 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00027637 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044932 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003225 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.91 or 0.00508552 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

