Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.29.

LAD stock opened at $290.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.