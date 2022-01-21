Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,354,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 686,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

