Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.57.

NYSE LOW opened at $223.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.81 and its 200 day moving average is $221.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,687,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,344,000 after acquiring an additional 161,819 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

