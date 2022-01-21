Lua Swap Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

