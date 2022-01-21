Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 5.6%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.61. 266,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,650,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 10,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,849 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after buying an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth $73,317,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after buying an additional 173,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after buying an additional 997,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

