Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUNA. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of LUNA opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.69 million, a P/E ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 1.03. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 10.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 295,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 8.8% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 162,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

