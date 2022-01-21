Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

NASDAQ LYEL opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. Lyell Immunopharma has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $330,147,000. Apoletto Ltd bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $246,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $40,600,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $38,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $28,410,000. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

