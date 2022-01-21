LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,443 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 2.5% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 1.25% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $390,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after purchasing an additional 409,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.06. 19,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,912. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

