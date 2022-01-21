M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. M.D.C. reported earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $9.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

NYSE MDC traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 438,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,782. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

